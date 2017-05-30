KIDS Play Foundation brought a host of teams and hundreds of youth to the same pitch where the Vancouver Whitecaps play. The goal of the non-competitive round robin soccer tournament was to engage inner city youth by providing a unique experience, which in turn leads to developing a connection with youth at an early age and encourage positive mentorship.

Also in attendance was the first ever Indian to be drafted into the NBA, Satnam Singh, who in 2015 was selected in the 2nd round by the Dallas Mavericks.

Kids Play Foundation was founded by 2012 Canadian Olympian Arjan Bhullar and Law Enforcement Officer Kal Dosanjh. Kids Play is a community organization that aims to keep B.C. kids away from the life of crime through its various sports programs.