HUNDREDS of people from all walks of life attended Wednesday’s funeral service at Delta’s Riverside Funeral Home to pay their last respects to VOICE photographer Chandra Bodalia, who passed away at the age of 68 after a long, brave fight against throat cancer.

MP Randeep Sarai eulogized Bodalia and read a message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Former prime ministers Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper also knew Bodalia very well.

MLA-elect Jas Johal also heaped praise on Bodalia and read a message from Premier Christy Clark, who too was well acquainted with the famous South Asian community photographer. Johal noted that Bodalia had a collection of some 3 million photos capturing the history of the South Asian community over the past three decades. These should be digitized as a record for history, he suggested.

Many other politicians, including several newly elected B.C. MLAs such as Harry Bains, Jagrup Brar, Rachna Singh, Ravi Kahlon and Raj Chouhan, businessmen, professionals, journalists, representatives from gurdwaras and temples, Indian Consul Amar Jit Singh and others attended the funeral.

Speakers emphasized Bodalia’s passion for photography and his amiable nature that made him so loved in the community – the turnout at his funeral spoke volumes about this unique personality.

He is survived by his loving wife Nirmilla Bodalia; parents Nagindas Bodalia and Chanchalben Bodalia; daughter Mona Bodalia-Dale and son-in-law Richard Dale; son Vimal Bodalia; grandchildren Thomas Arjai Dale and Isaiah Nathaniel Dale; as well as siblings Vinod Bodalia, Bhartiben Gandhi and Jayesh Bodalia.