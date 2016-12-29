Human remains found in Delta

DELTA Police announced on Wednesday that a passerby came across human remains in the 10700-block of Nordel Way at approximately 11 a.m. Officers attended the wooded area confirmed that they are human remains.

Major Crimes Section was called in to process the scene and determine the circumstances. Delta Police will be working with the coroner to confirm the gender and identity of this person.

Investigators will be on scene for some time until the scene is processed thoroughly. There is no further information available at this time.