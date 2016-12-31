Human bone found in Pacific Spirit Park near UBC

ON Friday, December 30 at 3 p.m., University RCMP were alerted by citizens walking their family dog in Pacific Spirit Park in the area of Imperial Drive and West 16th Ave, that their dog had emerged from scavenging in the forest with what appeared to be a human bone.

Police attended immediately to recover the bone and conduct a further search of the heavily wooded area still covered in deep snow and pooling water.

Forensic examination of the recovered bone did confirm the bone to be human.

Police are currently conducting an extensive search of the area where the bone was located, although challenged by thick forest underbrush, deep snow and ice.

The origin of the bone is undetermined at this time and the investigation continues with the assistance of the BC Coroner’s office.

University RCMP are asking users of Pacific Spirit Park to immediately report any suspicious circumstances encountered while traveling through the park.