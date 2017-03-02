How many retail robberies can two guys carry out before their luck runs out? Read on …

THE Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit has been investigating a series of retail robberies that have occurred since late December. Following last week’s arrest of Kodi Warden and Jonathan Jampies and the charges laid in relation to two February 21 robberies, additional charges have now been laid against these two suspects.

The following is a list of additional 21 locations robbed that have now been cleared with charges:

* Gas Station – 1500 block of Woodroffe Avenue – December 20

* Convenience Store -200 block of Greenbank Road – December 20

* Gas Station – 1900 block of Prince of Wales Drive – December 20

* Gas Station – 1600 block Merivale Road – December 27

* Gas Station – 3700 block of Strandherd Drive – December 28

* Gas Station – 3700 block of Fallowfield Road – December 28

* Convenience Store – 400 block of Moodie Drive – December 28

* Gas Station – 1400 block of Innes Road – December 28

* Convenience Store – 1800 block of Baseline Road – December 30

* Gas Station – 5800 block of Hazeldean Road – December 30

* Convenience Store – 1000 block of Merivale Road – December 31

* Gas Station – 1600 block of Merivale Road – February 6

* Gas Station – 1500 block of Woodroffe Avenue – February 13

* Gas Station – 1600 block of Carling Avenue – February 14

* Gas Station – 1400 block of Woodroffe Avenue – February 15

* Gas Station -1600 block of Merivale Road – February 15

* Gas Station – 1600 block of Carling Avenue – February 15

* Gas Station – 3700 block of Strandherd Drive – February 16

* Gas Station- 1800 block of Carling Avenue – February 16

* Convenience Store- 200 block of Richmond Road – February 16

* Gas Station -2700 block of Iris Street – February 20

These robberies were essentially verbal demands. No weapons were used in any of the robberies and there were no injuries.

Warden faces additional charges of 18 counts of robbery, 19 counts of wearing a disguise, two counts of conspiracy and two counts of attempt to commit an indictable offence (robbery).

Jampies faces additional charges of three counts of robbery, four counts of wearing a disguise, two counts of conspiracy and one count of attempt to commit an indictable (robbery).

The two appear in court next on March 7.