Canada’s first in-hospital Family Immunization Clinic opens at BC Children’s Hospital

PATIENTS, families and visitors at BC Children’s Hospital now have greater access to publicly-funded immunizations through Canada’s first in-hospital Family Immunization Clinic.

Situated in BC Children’s Ambulatory Care Building, the clinic is expected to provide thousands of immunizations each year.

“We are proud to be the first in Canada to offer such an important service to patients and families who come through our doors every day,” said Susan Wannamaker, President, BC Children’s and Women’s Health and Vice President, Provincial Health Services Authority.

The clinic, which began seeing patients October 16, currently provides flu immunizations at no cost to children, pregnant women, family members and patient visitors. Starting January 2018, the clinic will also offer all publicly-funded immunizations to patients and visitors. The clinic further supports BC Children’s in helping to protect some of the most vulnerable children in our province.

“With flu season upon us, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated – especially those who are coming to our hospitals, where patients are at greater risk of flu and its most dire outcomes,” said Dr. Manish Sadarangani, Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, BC Children’s.

In the past five years, more than 5,000 children, pregnant women and their families and visitors received the flu vaccine through the annual flu clinic.

The clinic has been made possible thanks to a $15 million donation from Lead Benefactor, Save-On-Foods. In addition to the new clinic, project funding will help improve immunization rates for all children – including those with complex medical conditions – by offering consultation services to physicians across the province, as well as supporting new research. The project will also fund urgently-needed medical equipment in the hospital.

“At Save-On-Foods, we’re passionate about our communities, and we know that thousands of our customers and team members rely on the talented folks at BC Children’s Hospital. By supporting Canada’s first dedicated in-hospital immunization clinic where kids with specific medical needs and their families can get specialized care, as well as providing the most urgently needed medical equipment, our very generous team members, supplier partners and customers are helping to make our province’s health care that much better for BC’s kids,” said Darrell Jones, President, Save-On-Foods.

Learn more about the Family Immunization Clinic and participate in BC Children’s social media flu contest and tag @BCChildrensHosp on Twitter.

As of December 1, all visitors, volunteers and staff at BC Children’s or other Provincial Health Services Authority sites must have had a flu shot or are required to wear a mask during flu season. Masks will be available at nursing stations, outpatient reception desks and the main entrances of our facilities. This policy applies to all patient care facilities in BC.