Hope people like my song in ”Phillauri”: Anushka

Mumbai (PTI): Actress Anushka Sharma has rapped for the first time in a song from her upcoming film “Phillauri”.

She launched the song “Naughty Billo” along with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh on a singing reality show.

“I am very happy to have launched ‘Naughty Billo’ with my co-star Diljit, who has also sung it while I have rapped in it for the very first time. I hope people will like it,” Anushka said in a statement here.

At the launch on the show “Rising Star”, Anushka also hummed few lines of the song with Diljit, who is part of the Colors show.