By Autoreviewman

The 2017 Honda CR-V is a mid-sized CUV that is the number two best-selling model in its class in Canada. And it is not hard to see why given its ease of ownership, comfort and family orientated versatility. Now in its fifth-generation for 2017, the changes are both in the interior and exterior. With its sleek LED headlights, muscular fenders, fancy alloy wheels and bolder styling that eschews chrome trim the new CR-V is certainly a looker. The interior is roomier with more interior cabin space. The dash panel and instruments have been upgraded and the leather trim and seats especially in the Touring model feel of a much higher quality. All Honda CR-Vs are now fitted with a turbocharged 1.5 liter four cylinder engines that is more powerful than the old 2.4L. Output is up with 190hp and 179 lb-ft of torque mated to a CVT transmission used in the Honda CR-V. Note; there is no V6 engined version of the CRV.

In terms of trim lines, the CR-V starts with the LX FWD, $26,690, AWD, $29,490; EX AWD, $32,990; EX-L AWD, $35,290; Touring AWD, $38,090.

The EX version adds perforated leather trimmed seats, and steering wheel, a 180 watt audio system, heated rear outboard seats and a SiriusXM radio. Finally, the top of the-line Touring trim model, as tested at $38,090 plus freight, added a 7 -inch display audio system with sat nav, ambient door lighting, 331 audio with 9 speakers and MP3/Windows playback, panoramic sunroof, dual exhaust tips, programmable height rear hands-free power tailgate, and blind spot system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system.

Overall it is not hard to see why the CR-V’s is so popular. It is easy to drive, own and is very well priced. The base LX 2WD is a bargain at $26,690 considering the level of equipment you get. Not many downsides – you can’t get navigation unless you opt for the Touring model and that’s about it. Claimed fuel economy for FWD models is 8.4L/100km in the city, 7.0 on the highway. AWD models deliver about 8.7 city, 7.2 highway. Highly recommended as a very decent family Crossover Utility vehicle. With an easy too drive nature, plenty of comfort and practicality the CRV is still a great family friendly CUV.

2017 Honda CR-V priced from Base LX $26,690 –

Touring AWD, $38,090 plus taxes and destination.