By Autoreviewman

At last a four door crew cab pickup truck that can fit in my garage! The 2017 Honda Ridgeline is complete redesign of the original Ridgeline pickup, and is superb in every way. All Ridgelines are powered by Honda’s reliable and fuel efficient 3.5-litre V6 SOHC direct injection engine producing 280 hp and 262 lb/ft of torque with a six-speed automatic transmission. In the design department, it looks more cohesive, less awkward and more conventional, although there is no mistaking its sleek, Honda looks.

The new Ridgeline pickup bed is now longer and wider than before. Honda says it offers best-in-class payload carrying capacity, too, at 718.5 kilograms. The tough composite covered bed is five-feet, four-inches long and comes with eight tie downs. The tailgate also features a two-way opening system that allows it to either flip down or swing out like a door. The Ridgeline also comes with Honda’s in-bed trunk. It’s a lockable, waterproof cubby with room for 77 litres of ice and is also drainable.

The Ridgeline arrives well-equipped in five trim levels to choose from including LX, Sport, EX-L, Touring, and Black Edition, Features black 18-inh alloy wheels, black leather interior with red contrast stitching, black floor mats and red ambient lighting,) Standard equipment includes heated front seats and outside mirrors with wiper de-icer, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, HondaLink emergency response system, and the well-designed Honda Sensing suite of safety systems The Ridgeline has a 1,584 lb payload with an interior cargo capacity (Rear seat folded up) of 50.2 cu ft. The tow rating is via seven pin connector at 5,000 lb (2,267 kg). The Ridgeline interior is also impressive with accommodation in the roomy cabin, for five people. Honda claims best-in-class passenger volume, most rear seat cargo and most rear seat versatility. Cleverly, the rear seat bottoms that can be flipped upright to create a huge cargo area large enough to hold a flat screen TV or even a mountain bike. On board storage is also good with plenty of cubbyholes, USB ports and various nooks and crannies. The Ridgeline runs on regular fuel, with fuel consumption rated at 12.8/9.5/11.3L/100 km city/highway combined. High points are the most comfortable, car- like driving dynamics and the refined all-round quality. Highly recommended.

2017 Honda Ridgeline Priced from $36,590-$48,590.

Touring Edition as tested: Priced from $47,290.