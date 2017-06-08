MARKHAM, Ont., and June 2, 2017 – The completely redesigned 2018 Honda Odyssey arrived at Honda dealerships June 8, 2017 with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $34,890. This fifth-generation Odyssey continues its evolution to meet the needs of changing Canadian families, raising the bar for performance, cabin quietness, family-friendly interior space, comfort and connectivity in the minivan segment.

Offering customers greater value than ever before, the 2018 Honda Odyssey prices increase modestly, despite the substantially increased comfort and convenience features such as standard Honda Sensing® technology, new Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and new Magic Slide 2nd-row seats™. The line-topping Odyssey Touring rounds out the Odyssey lineup with a long list of available new premium features and technologies, including CabinWatch™ day/night video monitor, CabinTalk™ in-car PA system, 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi, new Rear Entertainment System (RES) with Blu-ray and streaming video, hands-free power tailgate, ventilated front seats, LED accent lighting and more.

With its new 3.5-liter SOHC direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 engine, offering 32 more horsepower than before, and new 9-speed and available 10-speed automatic transmissions with standard paddle shifters, the 2018 Honda Odyssey offers top class performance and improved NRCan fuel economy ratings of 12.6/8.4/10.7 city/highway/combined on trims LX to EXL Navi and 12.2/8.5/10.6 on the Touring Trim. The new Odyssey also adds the Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technologies as standard on all trims.