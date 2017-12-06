2018 Honda Accord Touring sedan: Ups its game!

By Autoreviewman

For 2018, the tenth generation, Honda Accord arrives with more improvements and a rock solid reputation. On the outside, the new Accord looks better, with sleek Euro styling touches and an impressive side profile. Interior room is up slightly due to a 55 mm longer stretch to the wheelbase. Other improvements include extra noise damping, ultra-high strength steel construction and 32 percent greater rigidity for better performance. Also new are two turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The V6 option is now gone. Instead buyer gets to choose from a 1.5-litre turbo, with 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft. of torque teamed with either a CVT transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. The second powertrain is for sport versions of the Accord and is a Civic Type-R derived 2.0L turbo unit producing 252 hp and 273 lb-ft, and is available with a new ten-speed automatic tranny or the six-speed manual. The 2018 Honda Accord starts at $26,490 for a base 1.5L LX with six-speed manual, and goes up to $38,790 for the 2.0L touring model with adaptive suspension and other extras.

Interior wise, the new Accord offers a roomy, inviting cabin, with a high- class one piece dash that wraps around to the doors as found in premium cars. A centre display and TFT housed in a 7-inch screen can also be configured to show tach, Navi, trip computer or phone status. For the first time, there is a 6-inch head-up display. Safety is high point on the new Accord, with the as-standard inclusion of Honda’s Honda Safety Sensing suite – which includes: adaptive cruise control, collision detection with automatic braking, back-up camera, and road-departure mitigation. Traffic sign recognition, lane-keeping assist, and steering assist (Helps prevent the car from diverting from its lane) is available on the upper trim Accords.

On the road, the new Accord handles more like a premium sports sedan with better cornering ,and, smooth precise acceleration thank to the new transmissions. The chassis feels more rigid and the steering more responsive. The ride is also less noisy and more refined. In short, not a lot to complain about. The new Accord is certainly is an improvement over the last model. Will the V6 be missed? I think not, with the performance of the new engines. Once again a very competent buy in the mid-size sedan market. Highly recommended as a class leader

2018 Honda Accord sedan priced from $26,490

Touring model as tested starting from $35,790 – $38,790