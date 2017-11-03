Homicides of Hells Angel Robert (Bob) Green and Shaun Clary are linked: IHIT

ON October 16, 2016 the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team responded to the murder of Hells Angel Robert (Bob) Keith Green, 56, who had been shot and killed in Langley. The investigation unfolded quickly, and 27-year-old Jason Francis Wallace was arrested and charged with second-degree murder the following day.

Ten days after Green’s murder, dismembered parts of the body of Shaun Alan Clary, who reportedly had gang associations, were found scattered in Langley.

Friday (November 3), in the Surrey Provincial Court, Wallace entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter of Green.

“Mr. Green was a well-established member of an organized crime group, and investigators have identified links from his murder to the murder of Shaun Allan Clary that occurred overnight on October 24, 2016,” said IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster.

While investigators can say that there are links between these two murders, it cannot be confirmed that they are linked to other homicides, or current gang conflict.

“It has been just over a year since this heinous act was made a public display, and it will not be forgotten. IHIT continues to work with our partner police agencies and are advancing this investigation,” said Foster.

She added that there are individuals who have specific and intimate details about what happened to Clary, and investigators are urging those people to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).