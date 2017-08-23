MEMBERS of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and the Burnaby RCMP have located video footage that has narrowed their timeline and provided investigators with the whereabouts of homicide victim Marrisa Shen of Burnaby on July 18, IHIT announced on Wednesday.

Shen was last seen on the south side of Central Boulevard walking westbound and crossing McKay Avenue at 7:38 p.m.

IHIT and the Burnaby RCMP are continuing with their combined efforts and have identified more than 90 persons of interest, and are following up on nearly 200 tips. Investigators are working tirelessly to determine what information these persons of interest may have if any. Moreover, video footage has been collected from more than 60 locations, and this adds up to thousands of hours of review that is currently underway.

Police are now asking that the media and any member of the public step forward and assist us in our investigation by providing video footage. Specifically, footage from Shen’s vigil that occurred in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 22, and from Shen’s funeral that occurred at Mountain View Cemetery in Burnaby on July 28.

Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT saied: “Police now believe that Miss Shen’s homicide occurred in Burnaby Central Park where she was found. It should be noted that this does not change our belief that Miss Shen’s homicide was random.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS.