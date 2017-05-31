THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have joined an investigation with Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crimes detectives after police found a dead male inside a residence in the 2300-block of Cameron Crescent.

Police checked out the residence after receiving a report of a suspicious circumstance there at 1:45 a.m. today (Wednesday).

No suspects have been identified or located at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation should contact the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.