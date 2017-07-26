SURREY RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead male found in a south Surrey park on Tuesday night.

On July 25 at 8:10 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to Bakerview Park, bordered by 154th Street and 18th Avenue, after a dead man was found. The man is in his mid-thirties and is known to police as a local homeless person who may have been camping in the park.

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit is leading this investigation. The cause of death is not readily apparent and the BC Coroners Service is assisting police with the investigation. Police are still trying to notify the man’s next of kin.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.