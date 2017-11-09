Male shot in home invasion in Langley

LANGLEY RCMP’s Serious Crime unit are investigating a home invasion in the area of 266th Street and 29th Avenue that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigation thus far has determined that the incident was not random and the residence was targeted.

Multiple suspects arrived and forced their way in to the residence. The occupant of the house, a 27-year-old Langley man, was shot. The suspects fled the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking for anyone that may have witnessed anything and have not yet spoken with police to contact the Langely RCMP.