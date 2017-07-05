VANCOUVER Police announced on Wednesday that 25-year-old Heval Hishyar Tilli of Vancouver was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 homicide of Harpreet “Hapi” Singh Sandhu, 21, in South Vancouver.

Vancouver Police are again asking witnesses to come forward.

Just after 10 p.m. on July 25, 2011, Sandhu was shot following a verbal confrontation with a group of youths in the area of Arlington Street and Whitehorn Court in Champlain Heights. He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later.

Detectives from the VPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation and quickly confirmed there were others present at the time of the shooting. With little cooperation from witnesses, investigators made a public plea on November 4, 2011, asking witnesses to do the right thing and come forward. Detectives made it clear they would not rest until the killer was brought to justice.

Back in November 2011, police had said in a press release:

“Harpreet was alone that night when he drove his silver Nissan Pathfinder to the corner of Arlington Street and Whitehorn Court. Shortly after he parked, he got into a verbal confrontation with a group of youths nearby and heated words were exchanged.

“Harpreet then left the area but, tragically, made the decision to return a short time later with two friends, and things escalated quickly. As he walked towards the group, a young man produced a gun and fired a number of shots, hitting Harpreet in the back as he attempted to run to his vehicle.”

For almost six years investigators worked tirelessly to gather evidence necessary to support a criminal charge of murder.

“We are aware that there are other witnesses to this murder that have been afraid to come forward or to cooperate with the police investigation,” said Constable Jason Doucette. “Now that charges have been laid, we are again appealing to those people to have the courage to speak up and clear their conscience.”

This investigation is now before the courts so there is no additional information to share at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.