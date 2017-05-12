THE Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) informs travellers of temporary construction to repave and resurface traffic and commercial processing areas at the Pacific Highway port of entry from May 12 to June 1, Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

During this time, various lanes will be closed and may result in delays. Impact to the travelling public is expected to be minimal. Travellers and all commercial drivers should watch for personnel on site for instructions as the clearance process has changed to accommodate the construction. To facilitate the process, please follow all signage and directions as advised. Travellers are also encouraged to enter Canada through nearby ports, including the Douglas port of entry.

For wait-times on-the-go, travellers can download CanBorder, the CBSA’s free border wait time mobile app. Travellers also can visit the CBSA website for border wait times and travel tips, or call the Border Information Service line at 1-800-461-9999.

