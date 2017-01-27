Hershan “Shawn” Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge shot dead in targeted shooting on Thursday in Surrey’s Sinclair Crescent

THE Integrated homicide Investigation Team on Friday announced that Hershan “Shawn” Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge was shot dead in a targeted shooting on Thursday night in Newton (Surrey).

Just after after 8 p.m. on January 26, Surrey RCMP were requested to check the well-being of a male found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent. When police arrived, the unresponsive male was located dead from injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds. The investigation was deemed a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took conduct.

IHIT is working closely with the Surrey RCMP, the BC Coroner’s service, and IFIS to gather and process evidence. The area surrounding the crime scene has been cleared by police, but neighbourhood canvassing will continue throughout Friday.

IHIT said that though it was early in the investigation, this shooting appeared to be a targeted act. It is unknown if this homicide is linked to other recent shootings, or the murder of Karanpartap Waraich on Monday (January 23).

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “This homicide is believed to be a targeted act, and there are people who have information about what occurred. It’s imperative that they step forward and contact police so that those responsible are held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

