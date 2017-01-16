Heavy rain, milder temperatures expected in Lower Mainland

IN preparation for heavy rainfall and milder temperatures this week, residents are encouraged to do their part by clearing leaves and debris near catch basins and sewer drains in their neighbourhood to reduce the risk of flooding in homes, businesses, properties, and public areas, says the City of Vancouver.

Residents can also help melt water runoff into the storm sewer system and reduce flooding problems by clearing snow around the catch basins around their property. If catch basins are frozen over, use the VanConnect app to report the blockage.

Be proactive and prevent flooding in your home by:

* Sealing cracks or openings in walls, floors, windows and foundations, and seal all window wells.

* Clearing eavestroughs and downspouts of leaves and other debris that prevent proper drainage.

* Ensuring the grading around your home slopes away from the foundation wall to help drain water away from your home (without negatively affecting neighbouring properties).

* Ensuring that your plumbing and drainage systems are in good working condition. Homeowners are responsible for the plumbing from the property line to inside the home.

City crews are doing preventative maintenance including clearing catch basins and sewer drains on arterial roads and also in known problem areas. Crews will continue to clear catch basins during the day and throughout the night. The City will assess the forecast throughout the week and will dispatch additional crews where and when required.

For more information on how you can help prevent flooding, visit the City website

<http://vancouver.ca/ home-property-development/how- to-minimize-flooding.aspx>.

To report non-emergency flooding on City streets and sidewalks, fallen tree branches or other issues, download the City’s mobile app, VanConnect at

<http:/ /www.vancouver.ca/vanconnect> or call 3-1-1.