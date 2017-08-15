SURREY RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high-risk missing male.

Gian Pabla, 54, was last seen at 1 p.m. on August 14 at 128th Street and 80th Avenue in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Pabla is a South Asian male, 160 cm, 70 kg, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon top and black jeans. He walks with a cane.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-114235.