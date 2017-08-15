TWO men from Surrey have been arrested following a stabbing investigation in Harrison Hot Springs over the weekend.

The arrests stem from a call made to the Agassiz RCMP on August 12 (Saturday) that a man in the 100-block of Lillooet Avenue had been stabbed. Police and BC Ambulance arrived at the address where they located a male victim suffering non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance.

A day later, on August 13, two people were arrested by Surrey RCMP.

Armaan Singh Chandi, 20, faces charges of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and fail to comply with recognizance.

Jagir Singh Kang, 19, faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and fail to comply with recognizance.

Both men remain in custody pending court appearances later in August.

“Police believe this was a targeted incident where all the individuals knew one another,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-496-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).