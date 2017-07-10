INDEED, how much more embarrassment will Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan create for himself, the community and his Liberal Government?

Now he has been caught on video spitting out cherry stones from his vehicle – and then trying to weasel out of the situation.

The video has gone viral among South Asians who are really embarrassed about Sajjan’s behaviour.

Here is a rough translation of what goes on here in Punjabi:

The guy who confronts him says ‘you are a very important officer … you are an educated person .. I am very shocked at your behaviour .. If it had been an ordinary person then I would have ignored this.”

When Sajjan tries to make an excuse by saying that he came to buy meat, the guy gets more angry and says: “This is an East Indian meat shop and it is closed .. you have a bag (packet) in your vehicle – you could have put the (cherry) stones in that … there is a sign on the shop that it is closed and you are saying you came here to get meat. I have been here for 17 years and I have never seen you come here.”