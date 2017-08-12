Summer Reading Club’s last performer is Ventriloquist Kellie Haines on Wednesday, August 16 from 2 pm – 2:45 pm. Join Kellie Haines and her puppet friends Magrau the bird and Kamilla the frog. Enjoy stories, songs and dancing. Watch and wonder just who is doing all the talking. There will be lots of laughs and opportunities to join in the fun with this show. Please note: Tickets are required for the George Mackie Library program. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library for pick up in person starting August 9.

Do you have a child (aged 6+) who wants to practice reading aloud? Dogs make very supportive listeners! Paws 4 Stories, a St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog Community Service, offers free 15-minute reading sessions with a therapy dog and their volunteer on Saturday, August 19 from 2 pm to 3 pm at the George Mackie Library. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program.

If you have a baby 15 months and younger, sign up for Parent-Child Mother Goose, an interactive 9-10 week program that helps your baby learn speech and language skills with rhymes, songs and stories. Call to register for the Monday, 10:30 am – 11:30 am program or the Friday, 12 pm – 1 pm program. Both begin the second week of September.

What’s happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of August 13 – 19, 2017:

Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English

Tuesdays, August 15, 29, 1 pm – 5 pm

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Poetry Night in Punjabi

Tuesday, August 15, 6:30 pm – 8 pm – George Mackie LIbrary

Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. This evening is offered in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

Kellie Haines

Wednesday, August 16, 2 pm – 2:45 pm – George Mackie Library

Walk & Talk: Practice your English and Enjoy a Walk

Thursdays until August 24, 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Practice speaking English and, meet new friends while enjoying weekly evening walks together.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays until August 25, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

Paws 4 Stories

Saturday, August 19, 2 pm – 3 pm – George Mackie Library

Paws 4 Stories is a St. John's Ambulance Therapy Dog Community Service that promotes improvement in children's reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. Dogs make very supportive listeners! Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited! Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.