What else is happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of June 4 – 10?

Lego® Club

Thursdays until June 22, July 6 – August 10, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Love Lego®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime

Thursdays until June 29, 7 pm – 7:30 pm

Is your child ready for bed? Not until they wind down at storytime! Join us every Thursday night for specially chosen bedtime stories, breathing exercises, songs and some sleepy yoga poses. Wear your pajamas and bring your favourite stuffy.

75 Ways to Save on Household Expenses

Tuesday, June 6, 7 – 8:30 pm

Learn practical and easy ways to reduce utility, cable, phone and internet bills; reduce your grocery bills; trim your personal expenses and more. Registration is required. Please call or visit your local library to register.

Teen Exam Cram

Monday, June 5 – June 24, opening hours

Exams coming up? Anxiety rising? Need to study? Come to your local Delta library and grab a seat to cram for your exam!

Textile Fix-it

Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 3 pm

Join us for a free Textile Fix-it event hosted by Frameworq™. Supplies will be provided and skills will be shared so you can fix your favourite garments. Our goal is to divert textiles from ending up in the landfill and bring repair skills back to use with patches, darning and stitches. No experience necessary. Drop in anytime between 11 am and 3 pm.

Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English

Tuesdays, June 6, 20, July 4, 18, August 1, 15, 29, 1 pm – 5 pm

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Next Chapter Book Club

Wednesdays until June 14, 1 – 2 pm

The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends, and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays until August 25, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

COMING SOON!

Paws 4 Stories

Saturday, June 17, July 15, August 19, 2 pm – 3 pm

Paws 4 Stories is a St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog Community Service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. Dogs make very supportive listeners! Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program forages 6 and up. Space is limited! Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

Book Clubs

Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 – 8:30 pm (June 13, July 11, August 8)

Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 – 2:30 pm (May 25, June 22, July 27, August 24)

Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.