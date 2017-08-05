The Library is closed Sunday, August 6 and Monday, August 7 for BC Day.

Don’t miss the last week for Babytime, Storytime and Lego Club this Summer. Don’t worry! They return again during the second week of September.

If you have a baby 15 months and younger, sign up for Parent-Child Mother Goose, an interactive 9-10 week program that helps your baby learn speech and language skills with rhymes, songs and stories. Call to register for the Monday, 10:30 am – 11:30 am program or the Friday, 12 pm – 1 pm program. Both begin the second week of September.

Teen! This program was so popular in July, it’s returning again in August. Drop in anytime between 2 pm and 4 pm on Saturday, August 12 and create some shiny new buttons at the Saturday Pop-Up Button Making Workshop for Teens. All supplies will be provided, just bring your ideas.

Are you interested in joining an adult book club? The George Mackie Library has both an afternoon and evening book club. New members are always welcome and the books are provided. The Evening Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:15 pm. They are currently reading The Girl On the Train by Paula Hawkins. The Afternoon Book Club connects on the fourth Thursday of the month at 1 pm. This month’s book is An Abundance of Katherines by John Green.

Coming soon! Summer Reading Club’s last performer is Ventriloquist Kellie Haines on Wednesday, August 16 from 2 pm – 2:45 pm. Join Kellie Haines and her puppet friends Magrau the bird and Kamilla the frog. Enjoy stories, songs and dancing. Watch and wonder just who is doing all the talking. There will be lots of laughs and opportunities to join in the fun with this show. Please note: Tickets are required for the George Mackie Library program. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library for pick up in person starting August 9.

What’s happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of August 6 – 12, 2017:

Storytime

Tuesdays until August 8, 10:30 am – 11 am

Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime! Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 – 6 years.

Babytime

Thursdays until August 10, 10:30 am – 11 am

Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills – enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies AND caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

Lego® Club

Thursdays until August 10, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Love Lego®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

George Mackie Library EVENING Book Club

Tuesday, August 8, 7:15 – 8:30 pm

Join us to discuss books in a casual setting every second Tuesday evening of the month. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

Saturday Pop-Up Button Making Workshop for Teens

Saturday, August 12, 2 pm – 4 pm

Drop in for our Saturday workshops and leave with shiny new buttons. Create images inspired by your favourite books or your own artwork, using coloured markers, pencils and collage materials. All supplies will be provided, just bring your ideas.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays until August 25, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

Walk & Talk: Practice your English and Enjoy a Walk

Thursdays until August 24, 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Practice speaking English and, meet new friends while enjoying weekly evening walks together.