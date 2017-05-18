Splat! Crack! Ooze! Something you don’t want to happen at an Egg Drop Challenge! Fraser Valley MakerSpace is at the George Mackie Library on Saturday, May 27 from 10:30 am – 12 pmencouraging children between the ages of 8 – 12 to try their hand at finding ways, using different materials, to help an egg survive an epic 8-foot drop! Will your egg survive the fall? Please note that although registration is not required, space is limited.

What else is happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of May 21 – 27, 2017

Babytime

Thursdays, May 25, July 6 – August 10, 10:30 am – 11 am

Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills – enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies AND caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

Storytime

Tuesdays, May 23, July 4 – August 8, 10:30 am – 11 am

Fridays, May 26, 10:30 am – 11 am

Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime! Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 – 6 years.

Lego Club

Thursdays until June 22, July 6 – August 10, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Love Lego®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime *NEW to George Mackie Library

Thursdays until June 29, 7 pm – 7:30 pm

Is your child ready for bed? Not until they wind down at storytime! Join us every Thursday night for specially chosen bedtime stories, breathing exercises, songs and some sleepy yoga poses. Wear your pajamas and bring your favourite stuffy.

Egg Drop Challenge

Saturday, May 27, 10:30 am – 12 pm

Learn to use different materials to help an egg survive an epic 8 foot drop! Will your egg survive the fall? Suitable for children ages 8 – 12.

Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English

Tuesdays, May 23, June 6, 20, July 4, 18, August 1, 15, 29, 1 pm – 5 pm

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Next Chapter Book Club

Wednesdays until June 14, 1 – 2 pm

The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends, and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

Book Clubs

Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 – 2:30 pm (May 25, June 22, July 27, August 24)

Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays until August 25, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

COMING SOON!

Teen Night: Pizza and Games

Tuesdays, May 30, June 27, July 25, August 29, 5 – 7 pm

Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

Future Delta 2.0

Saturday, June 3, 2 pm – 4 pm

Learn how researchers at UBC worked with local community partners here in Delta to develop an exciting new video game that teaches players how to address the very real effects of climate change. Find out how you can get involved with games for change such as Future Delta 2.0

Teen Exam Cram

Monday, June 5 – June 24, opening hours

Exams coming up? Anxiety rising? Need to study? Come to your local Delta library and grab a seat to cram for your exam!

75 Ways to Save on Household Expenses

Tuesday, June 6, 7 – 8:30 pm

Learn practical and easy ways to reduce utility, cable, phone and internet bills; reduce your grocery bills; trim your personal expenses and more. Registration is required. Please call or visit your local library to register.