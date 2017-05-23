Babytime and Storytime return during the first week of July. Check out Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime on Thursdays until June 29, 7 pm – 7:30 pm. Is your child ready for bed? Not until they wind down at storytime! Join us every Thursday night for specially chosen bedtime stories, breathing exercises, songs and some sleepy yoga poses. Wear your pajamas and bring your favourite stuffy.

Do you want to learn practical and easy ways to reduce utility, cable, phone and internet bills; reduce your grocery bills; trim your personal expenses and more? Register for 75 Ways to Save on Household Expenses. Catherine Ching, a Financial Education with the Credit Counselling Society will be at the George Mackie Library offering some great tips on Tuesday, June 6, from 7 pm – 8:30 pm. Please call or visit your local library to register.

Another way to save money is to keep your clothes in good repair! You get to wear them longer and divert textiles from ending up in the landfill! A win-win situation. On Saturday, June 10, from11 am – 3 pm, join us for a free Textile Fix-it event hosted by Frameworq™. Learn some repair skills with patches, darning and stitches. Supplies will be provided and skills will be shared so you can fix your favourite garments. No experience necessary. Drop in anytime between 11 am and 3 pm.

What’s happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of May 28 – June 3?

Lego® Club

Thursdays until June 22, July 6 – August 10, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Love Lego®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

Future Delta 2.0

Saturday, June 3, 2 pm – 4 pm

Learn how researchers at UBC worked with local community partners here in Delta to develop an exciting new video game that teaches players how to address the very real effects of climate change. Find out how you can get involved with games for change such as Future Delta 2.0

Next Chapter Book Club

Wednesday until June 14, 1 – 2 pm

The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends, and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

Teen Night: Pizza and Games

Tuesdays, May 30, June 27, July 25, August 29, 5 – 7 pm

Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays until August 25, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

COMING SOON!

Teen Exam Cram

Monday, June 5 – June 24, opening hours

Exams coming up? Anxiety rising? Need to study? Come to your local Delta library and grab a seat to cram for your exam!

