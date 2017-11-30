What’s happening during the week of December 3 – 9 at Delta’s George Mackie Library

If you are a parent or caregiver of a baby 15 months or younger, register now for the January session of Parent-Child Mother Goose. Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories in this interactive program that helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Sessions run on:

Mondays, January 8 – March 19, 10:30 – 11:30 am (except February 12 ) – George Mackie Library

(except ) – Fridays, January 12 – March 16, 12 pm – 1 pm – North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 – 88 Avenue, Delta)

The last Babytime, Parent Time and Storytime of the season will be this week but don’t worry; all these free programs resume during the second week of January. On Thursday, December 7, Nurse Kathrina and Nurse Ashley will be attending Parent Time (11 am – 11:30 am), where parents can relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime from 10:30 am – 11 am. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A Public Health Nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

What else is happening during the week of December 3 – 9?

Children’s Programs

Paws 4 Stories

Saturday, December 9, 2 pm – 3 pm

Paws 4 Stories is a St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog Community Service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. Dogs make very supportive listeners! Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited! Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

Babytime

Thursday, December 7, 10:30 am – 11 am

Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills – enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies AND caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze)

Thursday, December 7, 11 am – 11:30 am

Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A Public Health Nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month; on December 7, Nurse Kathrina and Nurse Ashley will be attending. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

Storytime

Tuesday, December 5, 10:30 am – 11 am

Friday, December 8, 10:30 am – 11 am

Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime! Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 – 6 years.

LEGO® Club

Thursday, December 7, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Love LEGO? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. LEGO Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

TEENS & ADULTS

Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English

Tuesdays, December 5, 19, 1 pm – 5 pm

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Teen Night: Pizza & Games

Tuesday, December 5, 5 pm – 7 pm

Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays until December 29, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

Book A Librarian

Learn how to use your tablet, laptop, or eReader to do things online you’ve always wanted to try. These practical hands-on sessions with library staff are designed for anyone with a device they can bring to the library, as well as those wanting to use a library computer. Book your personalized appointment by phone or in person.

COMING SOON!

Christmas Puppet Show – Wake Up Santa

Tuesday, December 12, 10:30 am – 11 am

Santa awakens from a long winter’s nap…oh no! Has he missed Christmas Eve? No, there’s still time. Come and find out what happens in this puppet show for the whole family.

Mushaira

Saturday, December 16, 2 pm – 4 pm

The public is invited to participate in Mushaira, an open mic session where poets gather to perform their works. This is a cherished tradition in Pakistan and North India that allow both the invited poets and members of the audience to perform.