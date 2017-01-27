Gursimar Bedi, who was found guilty of being accessory after the fact in 2011 Maple Batalia killing, gets 18 months in prison

GURSIMAR (Gary) Singh Bedi, who was convicted of being an accessory to murder after the fact in the 2011 killing of SFU student and model Maple Batalia, 19, last May, was on Friday sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Batalia’s parents were upset at the sentence. Her mother, Sarbjit Batalia, said the family was not happy and added that the justice system needed to be changed.

Her father, Harkirat Batalia, said they were going to appeal the sentence. “ I think there should be better justice for these kinds of people,” he added.

“We are left with nothing. We lost our angel and she’s not going to come back,” he lamented.

Last October, the Crown had suggested a six-year jail term with Crown counsel Wendy Stephen noting that Bedi assisted Batalia’s killer Gurjinder “Gary” Singh Dhaliwal for three days before the murder and then after the crime. Bedi had rented the vehicle that was used in the incident. He had also gone to the SFU campus to observe Batalia for Dhaliwal. Stephen said Dhaliwal could have killed Batalia at some other place and time, but that he was able to do so then was directly contributed to by Bedi’s role. He had firsthand knowledge of the murder and he went on to assist Dhaliwal after the crime, offering him an alibi and giving information about the investigation.

The defence suggested a conditional sentence of two years less a day. Lawyer Hovan Patey that his client unwittingly played a role in the murder and deeply regretted his role. He didn’t intend this and he didn’t anticipate what happened.

LAST May, Bedi, who had been charged with manslaughter using a firearm and accessory after the fact, was only convicted of being an accessory to murder after the fact as B.C. Supreme Court Justice Terence Schultes acquitted him on the manslaughter charge.

Back in March the Crown had asked the judge to acquit Bedi on the manslaughter charge because it believed that it could not prove that though the accused could have foreseen that a confrontation would take place, it did not have evidence to prove that he knew there would be bodily harm.

The judge said that the Crown’s case was based on inferences to be drawn from circumstantial evidence, based on some of which he found the accused guilty of being an accessory to the murder after the fact.

Batalia was shot multiple times on September 28, 2011, at 1:10 a.m. on the third level of the SFU Campus / Central City parkade at 13450 102 Avenue in Surrey. She was rushed to hospital but died soon after. Dhaliwal and Bedi were charged in December 2012 in the case.

On March 7, Dhaliwal, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 21 years for Maple’s murder. He had been charged with first-degree murder in her death, but suddenly pled guilty to second-degree murder on March 3. Schultes said that immaturity, access to weapons and jealousy led to Batalia’s death.

At Bedi’s trial, Crown had pointed out the several ways in which Bedi assisted Dhaliwal – from taking the rental vehicle used in the crime through a car wash to destroy any potential forensic evidence to suggesting to Dhaliwal they discuss an alibi and passing on information to him about the investigation that he picked up from other people who police had contacted. The Crown also said that Bedi served as Dhaliwal’s “eyes and ears” at the school.