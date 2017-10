FORMER MP Gurmant Grewal’s father, S. Bharpur Singh Grewal, passed away on Thursday at 10 p.m. at Surrey Memorial Hospital. He was a paratrooper, artist, painter, musician and an award-winning teacher. He had a wonderful sense of humour.

His funeral will take place on Sunday, October 29 at 4 p.m. at the Riverside Funeral Home and Crematorium, Delta.

Bhog of the Sehij Paath will take place at 6 p.m. at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib at 7020 120th Street, Surrey.