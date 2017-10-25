RATTAN’S RUMBLE: Gurmant Grewal: Will it be yet another embarrassing episode?

GURMANT Grewal it seems will do just about anything to get publicity – and hopefully a “kursi” (seat). His whole life revolves around becoming an MLA or an MP and then a minister in the true Indian style of politics.

When I was told on Wednesday morning that he was going to run for the BC Liberal leadership, I just laughed.

Later in the day, when someone sent me links to the story on this on the websites of the Vancouver Sun and The Globe and Mail, I knew Grewal had achieved what he and his family have always craved for: Publicity!

The then-Prime Minister, Stephen Harper, made sure that neither he nor his son – who was also trying to get nominated from an Abbotsford riding – would get the Conservative Party nomination in the 2015 election as I was told that the party considered Grewal to be an embarrassment.

Grewal had always boasted how he and his wife were the first married couple to be MPs at the same time and quite obviously he wanted another record to boast of – the first couple and their son to be MPs at the same time.

Instead, when his wife lost her seat in the 2015 election, they were down to ZERO.

Everyone thought that that would be the last they’d hear of the Grewals – or at least hoped so.

But NO! They were as usual wrong when it came to the Grewals, who provided us journalists so much “masala” – “garam masala.”

There was one embarrassing controversy after another: from Grewal hiring the highly controversial Rachel Marsden to assist his constituency office in spite of being advised against it by his party (I did a long interview with him on that back then) to secretly taping the then-cabinet minister Ujjal Dosanjh and claiming he was offered a minister’s post by the then-Liberal government of Paul Martin in 2005 (while the other side claimed that he was willing to defect to the minority government if he was appointed a minister and his wife was made a senator).

Indeed, how could we have been so naïve!

How could Grewal keep away from the publicity that he has always desperately craved!

He’s BACK!

Now let’s sit back and watch the next Grewal drama!

Links to some of the stories about the Grewals during 2015 federal election nomination process:

http://www.voiceonline.com/gurmant-grewal-and-paul-brar-ordered-to-withdraw-from-cloverdale-langley-city-ridings-conservative-nomination/

http://www.voiceonline.com/liv-grewal-rejected-by-conservative-party-as-candidate-in-mission-matsqui-fraser-canyon/