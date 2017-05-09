A traffic stop for speeding last week resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Gurkamal Singh Khakh of Surrey for firearms possession.

On the evening of Friday, May 5, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) was conducting routine patrols in the area of 132nd Street and 104th Avenue in Surrey when officers observed a black Acura TL speeding and stopped the driver.

After a check of the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded 40 calibre firearm, a magazine with ammunition, a ski mask, and gloves in the centre console. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

Khakh has now been charged one count of failure to comply with order, two counts of possession of a firearm without a license and/or registration, two counts of possession of a firearm with altered or removed serial number, two counts of a loaded or unloaded with ammunition prohibited or restricted firearm, one count of occupying a vehicle knowing firearm is present, and one count of possession knowing no license and / or registration.

He is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (May 10).