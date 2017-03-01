Gurjeet Mann, Jatinder Sandhar and Donovan Shah arrested by Ontario police for drugs and firearms offences

INVESTIGATORS from the Peel Regional Police’s Street Crime Gang Unit have arrested Gurjeet Mann, Jatinder Sandhar and Donovan Shah for drug and firearm-related offences. The investigation commenced last December and concluded on February 23.

The Peel Street Crime Gang Unit started an investigation into individuals responsible for trafficking in heroin in the Brampton area. During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Toronto residence. As a result, a Dominion Arms .45 calibre semi-automatic pistol, with a loaded magazine, and ammunition were located and seized.

Mann, 35, of Mississauga was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in heroin. He was released on a promise to appear with a court date for March 23.

Sandhar, 39, of Brampton was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in heroin. He was also released on a promise to appear with a court date for March 23.

The street value of their combined drug possession was over $3,000.

Shah, 25 of Toronto was arrested and charged with numerous drug and firearm-related offences. He was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justin in Brampton on February 25.

The street value of the drugs seized amounts to over $22,000. Also seized was just over $5,000 in Canadian currency.