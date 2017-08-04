GURJEET DHAHAN

BACK in 2012, Vancouver sociologist and columnist Indira Prahst wrote about how Gurjeet Dhahan, formerly known as Gurjeet Ghuman, who was left blind after being shot by her estranged husband in 2006, was truly an inspiration to South Asian and other women. Dhahan hosted a private fundraiser at her residence for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). She told Prahst that she wanted to give back to the people at CNIB that really made a difference in her life as a person without vision. Gurjeet added that they taught her how to live again and learn important life skills, which we often take for granted. She learned how to cook, read and look after herself through CNIB. Now, five years later, Dhahan has written a book titled “Upbeat Snippets” and she told the Vancouver Sun that she hopes it will help others cope with life’s unexpected challenges. To order the book, visit http://gdhahanauthor.com/

BAGVIR SIDHU

BAGVIR Sidhu of Surrey United SC, Surrey, is the only South Asian selected to join the Vancouver Whitecaps FC residency program. He is in the Under 15 category. The Whitecaps announced on Monday that 21 players from BC have been selected to join the club’s full-time boys residency program, set to move to the new National Soccer Development Centre (NSDC). Among the new players, 15 will join the U-14 team, three to the U-15 team, two to the U-16 squad, and one to the U-18 team. 20 players came through the BC Soccer High Performance Program.