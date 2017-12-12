Gurbir Grewal will be the first Sikh attorney general in U.S.

THE governor-elect of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, on Tuesday announced that he will nominate Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal for the position of attorney general. If Grewal is confirmed, he will be the first Sikh attorney general in the history of the United States.

Murphy said: “New Jersey needs an Attorney General with a steel backbone, one that will stand up for New Jersey against everything coming our way from Washington. Whether it be addressing our opioid epidemic head-on with compassion and persistence, fighting to protect New Jerseyans’ health care against the constant threats from Washington, standing up for DREAMers and our LGBT community, or defending New Jersey’s common-sense gun laws, there will be no more critical post in my administration than Attorney General. For these reasons and many more, I am incredibly proud to announce my nomination of Gurbir Grewal as Attorney General.”

Grewal said: “I am honored to be nominated by governor-elect Murphy to serve as Attorney General. All my life, I’ve shared governor-elect Murphy’s goal of building a fairer New Jersey. To me, that means protecting the rights of every resident under the law, and defending the values of our diverse communities. I look forward to helping Governor-elect Murphy make his vision for New Jersey a reality.”

A graduate of Georgetown University and the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary, Grewal is also a former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey and the Eastern District of New York. While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, he served as Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit from 2014 to 2016 and oversaw the investigation and prosecution of all major white collar and cyber crimes in the District of New Jersey.

Grewal has served as Bergen County’s chief law enforcement officer since his appointment as Acting Prosecutor in January 2016. He was later confirmed by the Senate and sworn into office in November 2016. He is a native of Bergen County, New Jersey, and currently resides in Glen Rock with his wife, Amrit, and their three daughters, Kyrpa, Mayher, and Mahek.