14-year-old girl grabbed by white male suspect in North Delta

DELTA Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday (November 23) in the 11600-block of 82nd Avenue in North Delta. A 14-year-old girl was walking to school when she was grabbed around the waist from behind by an unknown male suspect. The girl was able to escape from the male and run to school, where she later reported the incident to staff who contacted police. She was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 60s, 5’8” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and blue jeans with flip-flops. He was holding a paper bag with alcohol inside it.

Delta Police are asking anyone with any information or potential video of this incident / area to contact them at 604-946-4411 and refer to file 2017-26048.

The Delta Police are actively investigating this incident and working closely with the Delta School District to ensure the ongoing safety of all students.

Delta Police also provide the following tips for parents and children walking to school:

* Where possible, walk with a friend or group of friends

* Wear bright clothing and walk in lit, high traffic areas

* Minimize distractions: remove earphones /earbuds, etc.

* Walk directly to your location on a known route

Immediately report any suspicious circumstances to an adult and police. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies or 604-946-4411 for late report incidents in Delta.