Woman grabbed by unknown male in North Surrey

SURREY RCMP are warning the public of a sexual assault that occurred in the North Surrey area on Monday.

On November 27 at 10:25 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of a woman who had been grabbed by an unknown male from behind. The incident occurred as she was returning home on foot in the 12700-block of 113A Avenue. The victim screamed causing the suspect to flee the area prior to police arrival. The victim believed she may have been followed.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) is leading this investigation. Officers will be canvassing the area for surveillance footage that may show the suspect and any potential witnesses.

The victim, who was uninjured, describes the suspect as an East Asian male, 5’9”, slim to medium build, and with short black hair that is spiked in the front. The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie under a black vest or jacket, black framed eyeglasses, a white mask, and dark baggy pants. The suspect may also have been carrying a backpack.

“To reduce the likelihood of being victimized, pedestrians are encouraged to walk with confidence and be aware of their surroundings,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Trust your instincts and call police if you feel your safety is in jeopardy at any time. Stay visible, stick to well-lit areas, and don’t wear dark clothing at night.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.