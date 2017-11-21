Federal government provides financial support to Ontario college students affected by labour dispute

THE Government of Canada will be providing financial support to college students affected by the recent labour dispute. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, on Tuesday announced eligible Canada Student Grants and Loans recipients through their provincial student aid office, such as the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP), will receive additional money to pay for unforeseen costs for housing, food and other living expenses in the event that their study term is extended.

Students should contact the provincial office where they applied to verify if they are eligible for additional financial assistance.

Hajdu said: “Providing these additional financial supports for Ontario students impacted by the recent labour dispute will help ensure their unforseen expenses are covered, so they can get back to focusing on their education.”