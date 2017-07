THE B.C. government caucus on Wednesday announced members of the new executive to be chaired by Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog.

Joining Krog is Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore as Deputy Government Caucus Chair, Port Coquitlam MLA Mike Farnworth as Government House Leader, Surrey-Guildford MLA Gary Begg as Government Whip, and Burnaby North MLA Janet Routledge as Deputy Government Whip.