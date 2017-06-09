THE Government of Canada on Friday announced that it had tabled a motion to move forward with Bill C-6 so that they may amend the Citizenship Act to make it easier for eligible immigrants to meet the requirements for citizenship and build successful lives in Canada.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said in a statement: “I’d like to thank the Senate for their hard work and dedication in reviewing Bill C-6 to make it even stronger and for providing an example of productive collaboration on strengthening important legislation. The Government remains deeply committed to the timely passage of this significant Bill.

“On May 3, the Senate returned Bill C-6 to the House of Commons for further consideration after adopting three amendments.

“The Government supports the Senate amendment, with modifications, to improve the current citizenship revocation decision-making process so that the Federal Court becomes the decision-maker in most cases. This amendment recognizes the Government’s commitment to enhancing the citizenship revocation process to strengthen procedural fairness, while ensuring that the integrity of our citizenship program is maintained.

“The Government also supports the amendment to make it easier for children to obtain citizenship without a Canadian parent and has made changes to clarify who can apply for citizenship on behalf of the child.

“The Government does not support the amendment to increase the upper age for citizenship language and knowledge requirements from 54 years to 59 years, as this is not in line with Bill C-6’s intent to make it easier for eligible immigrants, including both younger and older eligible immigrants, to obtain citizenship.

“The Government is also rejecting the amendment that would have all individuals who committed fraud retain permanent resident status as an outcome, regardless of what stage in the citizenship process the fraud was committed at, thereby not rewarding the fraud with status that should not have been received in the first place.”