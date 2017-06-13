AFTER 16 years of neglect from Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberals, families are struggling to find safe, affordable places to live, said B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan on Tuesday.

“For years Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberals watched housing prices skyrocket while they raked in millions from big developers and their real estate friends, and B.C. families paid the price,” said Horgan.

“That’s why British Columbians voted for a new government that works for them instead of just those at the top, a government that will make life more affordable, deliver the services people rely on and create good-paying jobs.”

Horgan, who was joined by Victoria renters who are struggling to find housing, emphasized that a New Democrat government would take immediate action on housing.

“Help is on the way for B.C. families. We’re going to address the cost of housing, and make life easier for renters,” said Horgan.

“We will build 114,000 affordable rental homes to bring down the cost of buying and renting. And we will stop people from outside our province from driving up the cost of housing by closing loopholes and taxing speculators who don’t live or work in B.C.

“It’s not going to be easy to undo the damage done by Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberals. It can’t be done overnight. That’s why we need to get started.

“It’s time for a government that works for people instead of rich B.C. Liberal donors. I’m ready to deliver that.”