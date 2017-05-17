Mumbai (PTI): Alia Bhatt says she is happy to see her mother veteran actress Soni Razdan return to acting with television show “Love Ka Hai Intezaar”.

The 24-year-old star took to Twitter to wish luck to the team.

“Wohoo finally! Alls the best team #LoveKaHaiIntezaar and @sidpmalhotra! So glad to have my mommy back on TV 2:30 guys don’t forget! (sic)” Alia wrote.

The Star Plus show, produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, also stars Keith Sequeira, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Preetika Rao.

Razdan’s last televsion outing was 1986 classic drama series “Buniyaad” which was based on Partition and its aftermath.