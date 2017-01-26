GARY THANDI COLUMN: Overcoming your fears to reach your goals

BY GARY THANDI

“I can’t do it,” “it’s too hard,” “I’m not good enough,” … sound familiar? When it comes to conquering our fears, we’re definitely our biggest critics and our own worst enemies. This fear often keeps us stuck and gets in the way of reaching our goals.

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” This is one of the most famous quotes ever. It was spoken by former American president Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And it’s absolutely true. In most cases it’s the fear around something that stops someone from doing something – rather than the thing itself. You can remind yourself of this quote whenever you encounter a situation which creates fear within you. And by separating the fear from what it is you want to do, you can have a much clearer and less anxiety-filled picture of your goal.

“The enemy is my inner me,” is another great quote about what fear truly may be. It’s the comments like “I can’t” or “I’m not good enough” – the self-talk that constantly goes on in our heads that often stops us from reaching our goals. Any time you catch yourself engaging in negative self-talk, imagine a Stop Sign as a way to stop such self-defeating thinking. At the same time, try working on changing the inner self-talk by replacing it with more positive self-talk like “I can,” “this is possible” and “I am good enough.”

So you’ve replaced negative self-talk with positive self-talk and separated the fear from the actual goal – now it’s time to take a closer look at the fear itself. Sure, in some cases fear is absolutely real. If something is unsafe, of course we should be afraid to do it – but in many cases where safety is not an issue, the fear is really all about how we perceive it. In that case, consider the word “fear” more carefully.

Try to define “F.E.A.R.” as “False Evidence Appearing Real.” What this means is that what we think is real may, in fact, be false or misleading (the so-called “evidence” may, upon closer inspection, be “false evidence”). For example, some people have a fear of flying, though time and time again it’s been proven that flying is one of the safest ways to travel. Ultimately, the more you can understand your fear, the better prepared you are to overcome it. So next time you experience fear, think about whether it truly merits being fearful, or whether that fear if really false evidence appearing real.

So, next time you’re afraid, remind yourself of the following:

* “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself”

* “The enemy is the inner me”, and

* Is the FEAR actually false evidence appearing real?

By doing so, the path to achieving your goals will be much clearer. All it takes is the courage to do it. Good luck!

Gary Thandi, MSW RSW, Doctor of Education candidate, is a Special Columnist with The VOICE. He writes about emotional wellness and social justice issues as they relate to South Asian communities. He is also head of Moving Forward Family Services that provides counselling and support services to anyone who wants it – without any waits. No one, regardless of their financial circumstances, will be turned away. Services are offered in English, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu, Cantonese, Farsi, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian and Vietnamese. To access services, call or text 778-321-3054 or email him at:

counsellor@movingforwardfamilyservices.com