Gap between Liberals and Conservatives narrows to seven points: Nanos tracking

HERE are the latest Nanos political tracking highlights (January 27):

Ballot: The latest Nanos ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.1 per cent support while the Conservatives are at 32.1 percent, the NDP 16.3 per cent, the Greens 5.5 per cent and the Bloc Quebecois at 5.1 per cent.

Accessible voters: Asked a series of independent questions for each federal political party 57 per cent of Canadians would consider voting Liberal while 47.6 per cent would consider voting Conservative, 40.1 per cent would consider voting NDP and 30.8 per cent would consider voting Green.

Preferred Prime Minister: On the preferred PM tracking Justin Trudeau came in at 46.7 per cent, followed by Conservative Party Leader Rona Ambrose at 19.9 per cent, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair at 10.7 per cent, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May at 4.7 per cent and 17 per cent of Canadians were unsure.

Qualities of a good political leader – Asked a series of independent questions, 64 per cent of Canadians believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 49.3 per cent think similarly of Mulcair. More than one in three Canadians think Ambrose (37.2%) and May (36.4%) have the qualities of a good political leader.