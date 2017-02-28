Future looks bright for North Delta Huskies Junior basketball team

WOW! What a year for the North Delta Huskies Junior basketball team! A team that was ranked in the top 3 all season, finished the BC Junior Boys High School Championships as the bronze medalists. The Huskies went 4-1 at the BC’s losing to arch-rival Charles Tupper in the final four. ND showed just how tough they are by not letting the heart-breaking loss affect their performance vs #4 West Vancouver with the presence of the 6’5 giant on the Highlander’s squad.

Coach Gary Sandhu says: “The boys played their hearts out this entire tournament, and they have worked very hard this year, that being in the top three in BC at a very competitive tournament is something to be proud of.”

North Delta had a 38-3 record on the season. They finished 3rd at the St. George’s Invitational, 1st at the Terry Fox Invitational, 1st at the Burnaby South Tourney, 1st at Semi Invitational, 1st at the ND Classic, and won it’s 4th Delta District Playoff Championship. This group has dominated Delta the last four years winning 56 straight games in the Delta League. This year the group went on a 28 game winning streak and had a 12-1 record against top 10 teams.

Sandhu says: “This team has the pedigree of a champion, and they have learned how to play in big games. Yet, they still need to learn how to win the big games.”

The future looks bright for North Delta basketball, which will now move onto 3A senior basketball.

Coaches Jesse Hundal, Gary Sandhu, Bill Edwards, and Manvir Gahir are going to do their best to lead this exciting group of North Delta Huskies basketball players to the next level.

We will be hearing a lot about these ND Huskies over the next two years as they fight to bring home a Provincial Championship to ND!

(Contributed)