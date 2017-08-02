New Delhi (PTI): Taapsee Pannu is celebrating her 30th birthday today and the actress says she will spend the day with her family.

The “Pink” star, who has recently returned from the shooting schedule of her upcoming film “Judwaa 2”, is in the capital to celebrate her birthday and is planning to go on a dinner with her friends and family.

“I don’t work on my birthdays. This is one day I like to sit and analyse how the last year has been like and where am I heading from here. I set my future goals on my birthdays.

I am not a heavy party person. I am more like going out in the evening for early dinner with my friends and family.

“This time I will be with my family. Last year has been crazy and I have not got much time to spend with my family so this time I thought I will just take a two-three day off come to Delhi and spend time with my parents,” Taapsee told PTI.

The actress, whose last year in the film industry has been quite fruitful, says she is happy with the way her career is shaping up.

“Acting has happened to me by chance. I was taking everything by the year. I have seen a lot of ups and downs and will see a lot more in future. I have no reason to complain or regret. For a person who never wanted to be in films, everything is a bonus,” she says.

Apart from “Judwaa 2”, Taapsee has also signed Anubhav Sinha’s “Mulk” which also features Rishi Kapoor.