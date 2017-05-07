Paris (AFP): Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would “fight the divisions” in the country after winning a French presidential campaign that laid bare the “anger, anxiety and doubts” of many voters.

“I have heard the anger, anxiety and doubts that a large number of you expressed,” a solemn Macron, 39, said in a speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris.

“I will fight with all my strength against the divisions that are undermining us,” he said.

The man elected France’s youngest-ever president vowed to work to “rebuild the link between Europe and its citizens.”

“A new page in our long history is opening this evening,” the centrist independent said, adding his presidency would be one “of hope and confidence regained”.

The former economy minister also promised to defend France against the jihadists that have killed over 230 people in a string of attacks since 2015.

“France will be at the forefront of the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Macron won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Macron on his victory.

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France,” Trump tweeted. “I look very much forward to working with him!”

Le Pen claimed a “historic, massive result” for the far right despite being soundly beaten.

But, she added, her National Front (FN) party needed to undergo a “profound transformation” in order to create a “new political force.”

Estimates based on partial results showed Macron winning 65-66.1 per cent of the vote compared with 35-33.9 per cent for Le Pen.

Le Pen said she had called Macron to wish him success.

“I called Mr Macron to congratulate him on his election, and because I have the country’s higher interest at heart I wished him success faced with the huge challenges France is facing,” she told supporters at a post-election FN gathering in Vincennes near Paris.

The 48-year-old nationalist said her score made the FN the country’s “biggest opposition force” and announced she would lead the FN into June general elections.

Le Pen said the contest against the pro-EU Macron had confirmed a new faultline “between patriots and globalists”.

But the FN would have to “profoundly renew itself to be equal to this historic opportunity and the expectations expressed by the French in this second round,” she warned.

“I suggest we begin a profound transformation of our movement to create a new political force,” she said, adding: “I call on all patriots to join us.”