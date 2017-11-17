Federal NDP writes to Freeland on Jagtar Singh Johal’s arrest and allegations of torture

NDP MP Cheryl Hardcastle (Windsor-Tecumseh) has asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, to look into the matter of Jagtar Singh Johal and offer immediate support to her counterparts in the UK.

Johal was allegedly forcibly abducted by members of the Punjab Police in India. The letter comes after MPs in the United Kingdom and members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly highlighted allegations of torture by Johal’s legal team.

“I respectfully request that your government help to uphold basic human rights and help your UK counterparts to ensure due process is followed.” said Hardcastle. “We hope that Jagtar Singh Johal is granted a fair trial, is allowed access to an independent medical examiner as requested by his legal team, and is not subjected to any further torture while in custody of Punjab Police.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh emphasized that the respect of human rights is fundamental to all New Democrats and Canadians.

“Even the allegation of torture should rattle a lover of democracy and human rights to their innermost core,” said Singh on Twitter, adding “That is why reports of torture including electrocution of Jagtar Singh Johal by Indian Authorities is deeply chilling & requires immediate attention.”