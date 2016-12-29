Free transit on New Year’s Eve after 5 p.m.

TRANSLINK continues a 41-year tradition this New Year’s Eve, offering free transit after 5 p.m. on December 31 until 5 a.m. on January 1.

Fare gates will remain open and customers are advised not to tap Compass Cards between these hours. Customers who begin trips prior to 5 p.m. should tap out, as per normal tapping procedures, to ensure they’re charged the correct fare.

In addition to free transit, customers can expect more frequent service and extended hours on buses, SkyTrain and SeaBus this New Year’s Eve.

Highlights:

* Buses will run on a regular Saturday schedule with some routes running additional evening and late night trips after their normal schedules.

* SkyTrain will operate more frequent evening trains and will extend service by approximately one hour.

* SeaBus will extend service by about one hour with the last sailing from Lonsdale Quay at 2:02 a.m. and Waterfront at 2:22 a.m.

* Additional SkyTrain staff, Transit Police and Transit Security officers will be on the system to direct customers and assist with crowd control.

Customers can also get home safely on one of TransLink’s many NightBus routes. Extended late night service on the N9 between Lougheed and Coquitlam Central stations creates 24-hour service between these two key stations.

SkyTrain, Canada Line, bus and SeaBus services will all operate on a regular Sunday / holiday schedule on January 1. West Coast Express and TrainBus will not operate.

Use Trip Planner to check your route and bus times. Visit translink.ca/holidayservice or call Customer Information at 604-953-3333 for more details.